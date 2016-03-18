Babymetal in Karate video

Babymetal have released a video for their track Karate.

The song is taken from the Japanese group’s upcoming second album Metal Resistance, due out on April 1 via earMUSIC.

Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal will start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2, and wrap up at the Tokyo Dome on a date still to be announced. They’ve also announced a handful of shows in the US following their UK appearance.

On the album creation process, Su-Metal previously said: “I will be putting my everything into the production of our upcoming album because I believe that many of you are waiting for it.”

Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK

May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL

May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Babymetal Metal Resistance Tracklist