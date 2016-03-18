Trending

Babymetal in Karate video

  

View promo for track lifted from Babymetal's upcoming album Metal Resistance

Babymetal have released a video for their track Karate.

The song is taken from the Japanese group’s upcoming second album Metal Resistance, due out on April 1 via earMUSIC.

Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal will start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2, and wrap up at the Tokyo Dome on a date still to be announced. They’ve also announced a handful of shows in the US following their UK appearance.

On the album creation process, Su-Metal previously said: “I will be putting my everything into the production of our upcoming album because I believe that many of you are waiting for it.”

Babymetal 2016 tour dates

Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK
May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL
May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Babymetal Metal Resistance Tracklist

  1. Road Of Resistance
  2. Karate
  3. Awadama Fever
  4. YAVA!
  5. Amore
  6. Meta Taro
  7. From Dusk Till Dawn
  8. GJ!
  9. Sis. Anger
  10. No Rain, No Rainbow
  11. Tales Of The Destinies
  12. The One (English version)