Babymetal in Karate video

Babymetal have released a video for their track Karate.
The song is taken from the Japanese group’s upcoming second album Metal Resistance, due out on April 1 via earMUSIC.
Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal will start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2, and wrap up at the Tokyo Dome on a date still to be announced. They’ve also announced a handful of shows in the US following their UK appearance.
On the album creation process, Su-Metal previously said: “I will be putting my everything into the production of our upcoming album because I believe that many of you are waiting for it.”
Babymetal 2016 tour dates
Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK
May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL
May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Babymetal Metal Resistance Tracklist
- Road Of Resistance
- Karate
- Awadama Fever
- YAVA!
- Amore
- Meta Taro
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- GJ!
- Sis. Anger
- No Rain, No Rainbow
- Tales Of The Destinies
- The One (English version)