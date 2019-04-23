Babymetal announce new single Elevator Girl and reveal UK and US shows

Babymetal have announced that they’ll soon release a new single.

The track is called Elevator Girl and it’ll be released worldwide on May 10 via earMUSIC, with the news coming just weeks after confirming their third studio album will launch at some point later this year.

Babymetal have previously played Elevator Girl live, and a clip can be watched below.

Babymetal have also announced that they’ll play a headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 2, where they’ll be joined by special guests Amaranthe and Sleep Token.

They’ll also play their first US arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 11, with tickets for both concerts going on general sale on April 26.

When they revealed news about their new album in March, the accompanying promo shot only showed Su-metal and Moametal, suggesting that they’ve decided not to replace Yuimetal, who left Babymetal in October last year.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.