Lucassen to guest with Citizen Cain's Stewart Bell

Arjen Lucassen will appear on Stewart Bell’s upcoming album The Antechamber Of Being Part 2.

The band’s mainman Stewart Bell confirmed the news and has provided further details on the record.

He says: “We are very pleased to announce that Arjen Lucassen will be making a special guest appearance on the forthcoming album The Antechamber Of Being Part 2.

“Simone Rossetti once again takes the lead role as The Dreamer, with Bekah Comrie, Phil Allen and myself again playing the other characters in this epic second part of this lucid dreaming themed trilogy. More news coming soon.”

Bell also has a Kickstarter campaign in place for his book The Cupboard Of Fear which closes on February 26. He wrote it as an accompaniment to The Antechamber Of Being Part 1 and is seeking £750 to help with publishing costs. A digital version is also available.

He adds: “This lucid dreaming themed storybook aimed at helping children and adults to overcome their nightmares was initially released as an accompaniment to TAOB Pt.1 and chronicles the events from the first track on that album.”

Bell is offering backers a range of incentives including mugs, magnets and vinyl window stickers, and says: “If the idea of taking control of your dreams intrigues you, or your child suffers from nightmares or night terrors, please check out the campaign.”

Further details on The Antechamber Of Being Part 2 will be revealed in due course.