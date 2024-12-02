"I wasn’t ready for it to be over." Avril Lavigne announces new North American Greatest Hits tour

Avril Lavigne has announced the extension of her Greatest Hits tour into 2025.

Posting on Instagram, the Canadian pop-punk star writes, "When I launched the Greatest Hits tour last year, I was so blown away by all your loveeeeee. You guys sold it out and I wasn’t ready for it to be over. I’m heading out with Simple Plan, We The Kings, and Fefe Dobson. Can’t wait to see you all in the US and Canada in 2025"

The 2025 leg of the 40-year-old musician's tour will launch on May 18 at the Moncton Avenir Centre in New Brunswick, Canada and carry on through to June 29, when the curtain will drop at the end of her show in Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, in Ontario, Canada.

The newly-announced dates are:

May 18: Moncton Avenir Centre, Canada

May 20: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, Canada

May 25: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheatre, ME

May 27: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

May 28: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, NY

May 30: New York Madison Square Garden. NY

Jun 03: London Canada Life Place, Canada

Jun 05: Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino Resort, Canada

Jun 07: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Cente, OH

Jun 10: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jun 12: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 17: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Jun 18: Charleston Credit One Stadium, SC

Jun 20: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 21: Hollywood Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Jun 23: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Jun 26: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jun 27: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 29: Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, Canada

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) A photo posted by on

This summer, Lavigne appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and the two spoke about the long-running idea that Avril Lavigne is not, in fact, Avril Lavigne, but is merely a double for the singer, named Melissa Vandella, having been swapped in for Lavigne in 2011.



“It’s just funny to me,” the singer said. “On one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same, you haven’t aged a day’. But then other people are like, ‘There’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me’.”

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sounding pretty confident that she was in fact her, Lavigne said that out of all the conspiracy theories to be landed with, she was okay with the one assigned to her.



“Honestly, it’s not that bad, it could be worse,” she joked. I feel like I got a good one.”