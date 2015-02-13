Avant-black metal pioneers Dødheimsgard unveil a new track!

When it comes to innovation and originality in black metal, few bands come remotely close to the mind-warping ingenuity of Dødheimsgard.

The Norwegians have made a habit of torching the rulebook, most notably with 1999’s seminal 666 International and its streamlined and bizarrely accessible follow-up, Supervillain Outcast, in 2007. But it’s these inveterate eccentrics’ latest outing, A Umbra Omega released on March 16 via Peaceville Records, that truly takes the LSD-laced biscuit. Fervently esoteric and deliciously proggy and yet still firmly rooted in the unnerving atmospheres that the best black metal is spiritually inclined to conjure, it’s an album that sneers at limitations and practically dares you to cling desperately to your fragile sanity. Exemplified by the 15-minute sprawl of Aphelion Void, Dødheimsgard’s modus operandi is one of feverish, questing mischief and steadfast individuality, and we are proud to offer an exclusive stream in its full, reality-warping glory. Be prepared to lose your mind.

