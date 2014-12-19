Aura announce first material in 3 years

Italian prog outfit Aura have announced details of their first album in three years.

Noise will launch on February 6 via Spider Rock Promotion and will be the follow-up to second studio outing Deliverance which was released in 2011.

The band say in a statement: “Noise represents a substantial turning of sound from Deliverance while retaining many of the elements that have always distinguished the band’s sound.

“The turning points were determined primarily by the artistic maturity of the band members – you’ll hear different influences with each listen: 70’s rock to post rock, united in an an amalgam of incredible arrangements moving Aura to pomp prog and art rock.”

The album will be released digitally, on CD and in Digipack formats.

Noise tracklist