Atreyu share video for anthemic new single The Time Is Now

Atreyu have released a video for their new single The Time Is Now.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album In Our Wake, which is set to arrive on October 12 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2015’s Long Live, vocalist Alex Varkatzas said: “It's a deep one. We looked up to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, and their deaths were fresh during the writing process.

“It made us think of what we'll leave in our wake. We have a choice to change the lives of others for the better."

Bassist Marc McKnight added: “The album title comes from the idea that every day, we humans have two roads we can go down. Do you choose to inspire, uplift, and enhance each others lives? Or do you prefer to belittle, shit talk, and tear down each other down?

“With each choice made, you leave a ripple that reflects across your community, then on to your city, to your nation, and eventually all across the globe. Who do you leave in your wake?"

Atreyu previously released a stream of Anger Left Behind from the new album.

Atreyu - In Our Wake

1. In Our Wake

2. House Of Gold

3. The Time Is Now

4. Nothing Will Ever Change

5. Blind Deaf & Dumb

6. Terrified

7. Safety Pin

8. Into The Open

9. Paper Castle

10. No Control

11. Anger Left Behind

12. Super Hero