Atreyu return with new album In Our Wake

US outfit Atreyu have announced that they’ll release their seventh studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Long Live is titled In Our Wake – and it’s set to arrive on October 12 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records

Vocalist Alex Varkatzas says: “It's a deep one. We looked up to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, and their deaths were fresh during the writing process.

“It made us think of what we'll leave in our wake. We have a choice to change the lives of others for the better."

Bassist Marc McKnight adds: “The album title comes from the idea that every day, we humans have two roads we can go down. Do you choose to inspire, uplift, and enhance each others lives? Or do you prefer to belittle, shit talk, and tear down each other down?

“With each choice made, you leave a ripple that reflects across your community, then on to your city, to your nation, and eventually all across the globe. Who do you leave in your wake?"

To mark the announcement, Atreyu have share a video for the title track, with McKnight explaining: “With this music video, we wanted our long time director friend Sean Stiegemeier and have him come up with something completely unlike anything we've done before.

“We wanted to leave the viewer with a feeling of, ‘What the fuck did I just watch?’ and then play it again to deduce what went down.

“Most of our videos have been story-based or life-based. But with this, we just wanted the subtle thread of humanity’s growth and decline. It starts with water, then earth, nature, cityscapes, then slowly decaying humanity.

“We have a choice as a species to start giving a shit about ourselves and the world around us, and what we choose to make of this life.”

Atreyu have also released a stream of album track Anger Left Behind.

In Our Wake is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Atreyu - In Our Wake

1. In Our Wake

2. House Of Gold

3. The Time Is Now

4. Nothing Will Ever Change

5. Blind Deaf & Dumb

6. Terrified

7. Safety Pin

8. Into The Open

9. Paper Castle

10. No Control

11. Anger Left Behind

12. Super Hero