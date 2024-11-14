Atomic Rooster announce live dates for 2025

Prog legends Atomic Rooster have announced new live dates for 2025, as well as the fact that the band are currently working on a new studio album, news which is bound to delight their fans.

Atomic Rooster, who until recently were fronted by former singer Pete French, who sang on 1971's third album, In Hearing Of Atomic Roster, and had previously sung with proto-metallers Leaf Hound (whom he wolud reform in 2004), and also feature guitarist Steve Bolton, who featured on 1972's Made In England album. Bolton features alongside current keyboard player Adrian Gautrey, bassist Shug Millidge and drummer Paul Everett.

As well as working on a new album, which would be the follow-up to 1983's Headline News, the band have also lined up the following live dates for early 2025.

Jan 10: Liverpool The Swinging Arm

Jan 11: Hull Wrecking Ball Music and Books

Jan 12: Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre

Mar 27: Kinross Backstage at the Green

Mar 29: Wakefield Venue 23

Tickets are available from venues.

