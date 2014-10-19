At The Gates unveil Death And The Labyrinth promo

At The Gates have released a video for their track Death And The Labyrinth.

The song is taken from the Swedish metal act’s new album At War With Reality, released on October 27 via Century Media.

Revolver Film Company’s Patric Ulleas directed the video. He has previously worked with Dimmu Borgir, Lacuna Coil and In Flames.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg says: “We had a very special idea about the kind of approach we wanted for the first video from At War With Reality.

“The lyrics to the song are very multi-layered and surreal, so we wanted someone to create a fevered dreamworld that went with the melancholic frustration and dramatic desperation that we feel comes across in the song.

“This is exactly what Patric has created for us. It’s his vision of the music and lyrics, which compliments the track perfectly, in my opinion. I couldn’t be happier.”

