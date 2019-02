At The Gates have released a live video for their track The Book Of Sand (The Abomination).

It’s taken from the band’s comeback album At War With Reality, released last year.

Guitarist Anders Bjorler recently said: “The Book Of Sand was actually the first song written for the album – it contains elements from our entire musical history.”

At The Gates are currently touring South America and return to the UK for this year’s Damnation Festival on November 7.