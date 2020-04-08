Asylums share video for catchy new single A Perfect Life In A Perfect World

Asylums have today launched a video for their new single A Perfect Life In A Perfect World.

It’s the latest material taken from the UK alt-rockers' upcoming album Genetic Cabaret which is set to arrive on July 17 through Cool Thing Records, with the promo directed and edited by Andrew Delaney.

Vocalist and guitarist Luke Branch says: The sentiment of A Perfect Life In A Perfect World has taken on a different meaning for me over the last month or so which has led to us deciding to release it now.

“Originally it was about my own struggles with low moods and not always living in the moment, thinking about how life could be all the time.

“Now during this period of uncertainty and profound challenge for the country and the world it feels more like a song about the future, a song about how we might want to conduct ourselves after this period of isolation and reflection.

“I hope very much that centres around kindness, community, creativity and compassion.”

Here at Louder, we named Asylums as one of the bands you need to listen to in 2020 – a list that also featured artists including Black Belt Eagle Scout, Badflower, Pillow Queens and Loathe.

Asylums’ record label Cool Thing recently launched a fortnightly show on independent online radio station Soho Radio titled Cool Thing Presents. Branch – one of the label’s co-founders is one of the hosts, with each show highlighting a range of guests currently working in the creative arts.

Find out more on the label’s Facebook page.

Asylums will play at The Moth Club in London on October 24.

Asylums: Genetic Cabaret

Asylums: Genetic Cabaret

1: Catalogue Kids

2: Platitudes

3: A Perfect Life In A Perfect World

4: A Town Full Of Boarded Up Windows

5: Clean Money

6: Who Writes Tomorrows Headlines?

7: The Distance Between Left & Right

8: The Miracle Age

9: Adrenaline Culture

10: Yuppie Germs

11: Genetic Cabaret

12: Dull Days