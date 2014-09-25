Astarte plan tribute to late singer

Astarte say they will release their sixth album Blackdemonium as a tribute to late singer Maria Kolokouri.

The frontwoman, also known as Tristessa, died in August aged 37 following complications from her battle with leukemia.

The band immediately split following her death, but they’ve announced they’ll release their final album in 2015.

They say in statement: “Tristessa’s voice will be heard again – more loud and brutal than ever. The mixing process and the mastering of Astarte’s last opus Blackdemonium will be done by Steve Lado, an excellent professional and close friend of Maria.

“Tristessa will always live in our hearts through her music.”

The group’s last release was 2007’s Demonized.