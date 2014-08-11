Astarte singer Tristessa dies

The singer with Greek black metal band Astarte has died after a battle with leukaemia.

Maria Kolokouri – aka Tristessa – was diagnosed with the cancer last year and her husband Nick Malis confirmed in a statement on Sunday that she had passed away.

He says: “Maria, she’s left from this world. You are leaving a lot behind and my soul is in pain.

“You are a special person, you are my wife. I will always adore you, our son and everybody that loves you. I will always honour you and you will never be forgotten.

“Until we meet again, my love, I will kiss you from inside of my soul.”

The band’s last album was 2007’s Demonised, but they planned to return to the studio to make their sixth record Blackdemonium before Tristessa’s diagnosis.

Tristessa started out as the band’s bass player and took over on lead vocals in 2003.