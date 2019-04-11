Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop gets busy in the kitchen in Best Bad Habit video

Danny Worsnop has released a video for his new solo single Best Bad Habit.

The song has been taken from the Asking Alexandria frontman’s upcoming album Shades Of Blue which will arrive on May 10, with the promo showing the vocalist in the kitchen rustling up a tasty treat for a friend.

The record will be the vocalist’s first solo outing since 2017’s The Long Road Home and, like that album, it’s quite a departure from his work with Ben Bruce and co.

A statement on the new tracks song: “A soulful horn section kicks off the track while Danny's signature power-rasp soars over a whiskey-soaked 12-bar blues backdrop which is sure to have even the most reluctant of toes tapping along.”

Shades Of Blue is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Asking Alexandria, meanwhile, will head out on tour across the US from next month. They’ll kick off the run with a performance at Rocklahoma on May 24 and wrap things up at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre on September 1.

Danny Worsnop: Shades Of Blue

1. Little Did I Know

2. Best Bad Habit

3. Tomorrow

4. Keep On Lovin’

5. Am I A Fool

6. I’ve Been Down

7. Edge Of Goodbye

8. Heaven Is A Long Way Down

9. Tell her I Said Hey

10. At The Time

11. Ain’t Feeling Sorry