Asking Alexandria unveil 2022 UK and Europe tour dates

Asking Alexandria have announced a set of UK and European tour dates for spring 2022.

With the release of their seventh studio album, See What’s On The Inside, imminent, the York quintet will put tickets on sale on September 30 for gigs to take place in March/April 2022.

“After what feels like an eternity away, we are beyond excited to finally announce a handful of shows in the UK/Europe,” says guitarist Ben Bruce. “They may be few, but they will be incredibly special to us. We have missed you. We are finally coming home.”

Asking Alexandria will play:

Mar 30: Stereoplaza, Kiev, UKR



Apr 1: Adrenaline Stadium, Moscow, RUS

Apr 3: A2, St. Petersburg, RUS

Apr 5: Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, GER

Apr 6: Huxley’s, Berlin, GER

Apr 8: Patronaat, Haarlem, NL

Apr 9: Essigfabrik, Cologne, GER

Apr 11: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Apr 13: O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

Apr 15: Electric Ballroom, London, UK



Tickets will be available from the band’s website on September 30, at 9am local time.



See What’s On The Inside is released on October 1 via Better Noise. The album’s first single, Alone Again, is out now.

“We were like, ‘I don’t give a fuck what this band is doing, I don’t give a fuck what that band is doing’,” Ben Bruce recently told Blunt. “I don’t care about chart positions. I don’t care about any of it. All I care about is that the five of us are in love with what we’ve done.”