Worsnop could go heavy again

Former Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop says he’s “not opposed” to the idea of making heavy music again in the future.

He split with the band in February to concentrate on We Are Harlot, and he’s also working on a solo album that’s expected to feature elements of country music.

Worsnop said at the time: “We reached a point, musically, where we wanted different things.”

But guitarist Ben Bruce later said there was more to it, reporting: “He didn’t like screaming, he didn’t like heavy music.”

Asked by a fan whether he’d return to a heavier sound, Worsnop says in a tweet: “Not opposed to it, but nothing planned at this point in time.”

Meanwhile, Asking Alexandria are nearing completion of the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny, featuring new frontman Denis Stoff.

Bruce recently said: “There’s not been a raw energy or aggression since Reckless & Relentless like this one presents.”

We Are Harlot won the Best New Band accolade at this week’s Classic Rock Awards.

