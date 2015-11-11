Classic Rock Roll Of Honour brings out the stars

Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Queen and Alice Cooper were the big winners at the 2015 Classic Rock Roll Of Honour.

Tonight’s ceremony was held at the Roundhouse in London and was hosted by Fozzy frontman – and WWE wrestling superstar – Chris Jericho.

An intimate piano-led performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and his own band’s Without You by X Japan mainman Yoshiki soundtracked the announcement that next year’s Classic Rock awards show will be held in Tokyo.

Blackberry Smoke entertained the audience after dinner before the awards were handed out by an array of star guests.

AC/DC scooped the prize for Band Of The Year while Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls was named Album Of The Year.

Queen were named this year’s Living Legends while Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare landed the Classic Album award.

Led Zeppelin’s massive remastering project led by Jimmy Page was voted top in the Reissues Of The Year category and Noddy Holder was named Showman Of The Year.

Joe Satriani took the Maestro Of The Year prize and the Tommy Vance Inspiration award went to Jimi Hendrix. It was presented to Hendrix’s sister Janie by Motorhead frontman Lemmy.

Referencing Jimi’s track I Don’t Live Today, Janie Hendrix said: “Legends will never die. Jimi once asked, ‘Will I Live Tomorrow?’ Tonight Classic Rock and everyone here has answered that question with a resounding, ‘Yes.’”

Foo Fighters TV series Sonic Highways won Film (or DVD) Of The Year and Best New Band went to We Are Harlot. Talent booker Rod MacSween took The VIP prize and Nils Lofgren landed the Outstanding Contribution gong.

A performance by Comeback Of The Year winners Europe brought the curtain down on the event.

CLASSIC ROCK ROLL OF HONOUR 2015

Best New Band sponsored by Mascot Label Group: We Are Harlot

Film (or DVD) Of The Year: Foo Fighters Sonic Highways

Reissues Of The Year sponsored by Universal Strategic Marketing: Led Zeppelin

Album Of The Year sponsored by Roadrunner Records: Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls

Band Of The Year sponsored by earMusic: AC/DC

The Comeback sponsored by Orange Amplification: Europe

Classic Album sponsored by Eagle Rock Entertainment: Alice Cooper Welcome To My Nightmare

The Showman sponsored by Giants Of Rock (Butlin’s): Noddy Holder

The Maestro sponsored by Nikon: Joe Satriani

Tommy Vance Inspiration Award: Jimi Hendrix

The VIP sponsored by PRG/XL Video: Rod MacSween

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Chord Electronics: Nils Lofgren

Living Legends sponsored by Clive Sutton: Queen