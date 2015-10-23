Asking Alexandria talk 'aggressive and raw' album

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce says the band’s next album will be their most aggressive and raw since 2011’s Reckless & Relentless.

He’s confirmed that recording of their first title with frontman Denis Stoff is complete, and they’re only waiting for the final mixes to be completed.

Bruce tells Kerrang: “After we spent the last two years writing for this record, a lot of that ended up getting scratched when Denis joined, and we started again from scratch.”

He adds: “I’m so excited to release it. There’s not been a raw energy or aggression to an Asking Alexandria album since Reckless & Relentless, like this one has. You turn it on and you’re like, ‘Wow. They’re back.’ And I cannot wait to release it to the world and hear what everyone thinks.”

Stoff took over from Danny Worsnop earlier this year. They’re currently on a tour of the UKwhich ends in Manchester on October 28.