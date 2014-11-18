Asking Alexandria detail two-disc DVD

UK rockers Asking Alexandria have announced they’re to release their first DVD next month.
Live From Brixton And Beyond launches on December 15 via Sumerian Records and features live performances, a short film, every promo the band have recorded and behind-the-scenes footage. A trailer has been issued for the release. View it below.
Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “At long last, we’re finally releasing our first-ever DVD. We have been promising this DVD for a long time now, but trust me when I say it was worth the wait.
“There is so much unseen footage on this release, including our sold-out show at Brixton in London, our Reckless Halloween concert in Hollywood, intimate behind-the-scenes footage, the Through Sin And Self-Destruction short film and every music video we have ever recorded.
“It’s been a long time in the making but we hope you enjoy every second of this.”
The DVD is currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundles.
Their last studio outing was 2013’s From Death To Destiny and they’ve just wrapped up a 15-date UK and Ireland tour.
Live From Brixton And Beyond tracklist
Disc 1: Live From Brixton
- Welcome 2. Closure 3. A Lesson Never Learned 4. Breathless 5. Not The American Average 6. A Prophecy 7. If You Can’t Ride Two Horses at Once… 8. Dedication 9. Someone, Somewhere 10. Another Bottle Down 11. Reckless & Relentless 12. To The Stage 13. Dear Insanity 14. Run Free 15. Morte Et Dabo 16. Alerion 17. The Final Episode (Let’s Change The Channel) 18. Backstage and Behind-The-Scenes footage
Disc 2: The Wiltern “Reckless Halloween”
- Welcome 2. Closure 3. A Lesson Never Learned 4. Not The American Average 5. I Was Once, Possibly, Maybe, Perhaps A Cowboy King 6. Morte Et Dabo 7. Alerion 8. The Final Episode (Let’s Change The Channel) 9. Music videos
Through Sin And Self-Destruction
- Not The American Average 2. Breathless 3. The Death Of Me 4. Killing You 5. Moving On 6. If You can’t Ride Two Horses At Once 7. Run Free 8. Closure 9. A Prophecy 10. The Final Episode (Let’s Change The Channel)