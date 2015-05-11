Trending

Asia launch live set in July

Axis XXX DVD was recorded in 2012 - weeks before Steve Howe left

Asia have confirmed the launch of a live set recorded in the US in 2012, before Steve Howe bowed out of the band.

And they’ve released a clip in which they perform their track Face On The Bridge – view it below.

Axis XXX Live In San Francisco MMXII will be available in DVD/2CD and Blu-ray editions on June 22 via Frontier Records, after its original broadcast by AXS TV in the States.

Frontman John Wetton says: “It’s a journey through Asia’s history, from Alpha to Omega and more, in the beautiful setting of the Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California.

“Much newer material is aired, plus the band’s vintage hit songs, performed by all four original members of Asia. It’s an unmissable treat for any fan, new or old.”

Frontiers Music add: “This is a historical document of where the band was at the time – a snapshot of their musicianship, camaraderie and passion.

“This is one of the very last shows featuring the original lineup of Geoff Downes, Steve Howe, Carl Palmer and John Wetton, in your face and for your viewing pleasure.”

Guitarist Howe left Asia two months after Axis XXX was filmed to focus on Yes and solo work. He was replaced by Sam Coulson, who debuted on 14th album Gravitas.

Tracklist

  1. Introduction

  2. Only Time Will Tell

  3. Wildest Dreams

  4. Face On The Bridge

  5. Time Again

  6. Tomorrow The World

  7. Ride Easy

  8. Pyramidology

  9. The Golden Mean

  10. I Know How You Feel

  11. Don’t Cry

  12. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

  13. Cutting It Fine

  14. Holy War/Drum Solo

  15. An Extraordinary Life

  16. Here Comes The Feeling

  17. Open Your Eyes

  18. Sole Survivor

  19. Heat Of The Moment

