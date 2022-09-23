Asia and Eloy album art jigsaws due this out autumn

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Pull apart Rodney Matthews' classic covers for Asia and Eloy... and piece them back together with these new jigsaw sets

Crop of Rodney Matthew's cover for Eloy's Time To Turn UK edition
(Image credit: Press)

Fantasy artist  and musician Rodney Matthews is to release some of his classic album art in jigsaw format... just in time for Christmas 2022! Eight covers have been transformed into 500-piece sets, including Eloy's Time To Turn and Asia's Arena and Aqua – they're available to pre-order and will be officially released on October 14 via Black Crow Puzzles.

Aqua was Matthews' first commission for Asia and the UK artwork he created for Eloy's Time To Turn album shows main character Ion on his quest for spiritual freedom. Fans will also be able to piece together his classic covers by Praying Mantis, Scorpions, Avantasia and Diamond Head. 

Matthews – who teamed up with Jeff Scheetz and Oliver Wakeman for 2019's Trinity album – also released an official colouring book in early 2022 to bring his stunning artwork to new audiences. 

Pre-order the jigsaws direct here (opens in new tab).

Rodney Matthews jigsaw for Asia's Aqua

(Image credit: Press)

Rodney Matthews jigsaw for Asia's Arena

(Image credit: Press)

Rodney Matthews jigsaw for Eloy's Time To Turn

(Image credit: Press)
Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf
Deputy Editor, Prog

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.