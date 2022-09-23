Asia and Eloy album art jigsaws due this out autumn

Fantasy artist and musician Rodney Matthews is to release some of his classic album art in jigsaw format... just in time for Christmas 2022! Eight covers have been transformed into 500-piece sets, including Eloy's Time To Turn and Asia's Arena and Aqua – they're available to pre-order and will be officially released on October 14 via Black Crow Puzzles.

Aqua was Matthews' first commission for Asia and the UK artwork he created for Eloy's Time To Turn album shows main character Ion on his quest for spiritual freedom. Fans will also be able to piece together his classic covers by Praying Mantis, Scorpions, Avantasia and Diamond Head.

Matthews – who teamed up with Jeff Scheetz and Oliver Wakeman for 2019's Trinity album – also released an official colouring book in early 2022 to bring his stunning artwork to new audiences.

Pre-order the jigsaws direct here (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Press)

(Image credit: Press)