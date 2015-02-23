As It Is tour with This Wild Life

Pop punks As It Is and This Wild Life will join forces for a UK tour in May, accompanied by Seaway and Boston Manor.

As It Is are on the road to promote debut album Never Happy Ever After. Vocalist Parry Walters says: “It felt only right to be touring the material for the first time in the UK, and to give back to the fans that have been with us from the very start.

“We’re excited to be co-headlining with This Wild Life, a band like us singing sad lyrics over catchy tunes. Basically, I have nothing but massive expectations for this tour!”

He adds: “This is the ultimate lineup for a massive singalong party, and I genuinely can’t wait to kick this thing off.”

May 09: Kingston Fighting Cocks

May 10: Southampton Joiners

May 11: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 12: Reading Bowery District

May 13: London Garage

May 14: Norwich Epic Studios

May 16: Liverpool Academy II

May 17: Newcastle Academy II

May 18: Glasgow King Tuts

May 19: Manchester Sound Control

May 21: Oxford Academy II

May 22: Yeovil Westlands