As I Lay Dying announce European tour

As I Lay Dying have announced a European tour which will take place later this year.

The reunited lineup featuring vocalist Tim Lambesis, drummer Jordan Mancino, bassist Josh Gilbert and guitarists Phil Sgrosso and Nick Hipa will play a total of 15 shows in December.

The band played a comeback gig last month in San Diego – their first since Lambesis was released from prison in 2016 after he was jailed in 2014 for plotting to have his wife murdered.

That was followed by their new single My Own Grave.

Following the San Diego show, the band posted a short recap video of the performance on Facebook, saying: “We are thankful for an environment of love and positivity within and around our renewed relationships.

“To the family, friends, crew, and fans in attendance at our recent San Diego show, we would like to express our deepest sense of gratitude for making the evening a meaningful experience.”

In December last year, Lambesis issued a lengthy public apology for his past actions, saying: “I apologise to my former wife and remarkable children for my appalling actions. There’s not a single day that goes by where I don’t wish I could undo the damage I caused."

During his time in prison, Mancino, Gilbert, Sgrosso and Hipa formed Wovenwar with vocalist Shane Blay.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

As I Lay Dying 2018 European tour

Dec 01: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Dec 02: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 03: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Dec 04: Paris La Moroquinerie, France

Dec 05: Aarau Kiff, Swizerland

Dec 06: Bologna Locomotive Club, Italy

Dec 07: Wien Simm City, Austria

Dec 08: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 09: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 10: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Dec 11: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Dec 12: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Dec 13: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Dec 14: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Dec 15: Chemnitz AJZ, Germany