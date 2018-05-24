As Everything Unfolds launch video for explosive new single 17:10

As Everything Unfolds have released a video for their explosive new single 17:10 – and it's streaming exclusively on Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from their upcoming EP, Closure, which is due to be released this summer. 17:10 will be officially released on May 25.

The band's vocalist Charlie told Metal Hammer: "There is a running context through the lyrics of our songs, past and present, around an angered stance on religion. I show my personal feelings about believing in God, and it’s not a positive one. I’ve seen and heard people change their lives for the worse in order to appease ‘God’.

"17:10 is about coming out on top after someone completely screws you over. We’ve all experienced something like it, and there’s nothing more draining than chasing a person you care about who has no care for you anymore, even when they come crawling back you can’t help but still feel anger and resentment, and this song is about holding your head up and finally letting go.”

As Everything Unfolds also contributed a cover of Avenged Sevenfold's God Hates Us for the cover CD of the latest issue of Metal Hammer – a celebration of all things A7X, which is on sale now.