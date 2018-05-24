Trending

The ultimate Avenged Sevenfold fanpack is now on sale!

Avenged Sevenfold return to the cover of Metal Hammer for a massive celebration of all things A7X

(Image: © Travis Shinn)

Calling all Avenged Sevenfold fans! We have put together the greatest fanpack of all time for one of the biggest bands in metal today!

It's packed with world-exclusive interviews from the band themselves, plus the people who know them best – including Syn's dad and The Rev's parents. 

But that's not all! We've got a WORLD-EXCLUSIVE tribute CD to Avenged Sevenfold, featuring covers from Fozzy, Upon A Burning Body, Betraying The Martyrs, Brutai, SHVPES and more!

We head to Huntingdon Beach with the guys to get a full, uncensored look inside the world of Avenged in 2018, and try and find out what comes next! 

We also interview some of the people that know Avenged better than anyone, including Syn’s dad, Brian Sr! Plus, we talk to The Rev’s parents about their son’s life, his death and his legacy. 

Did we mention the CD? This is Hail To The Kings – A Tribute To Avenged Sevenfold. Twelve classic @TheOfficialA7X songs reimagined by the next generation – including Upon A Burning Body, SHVPES, Fozzy, Betraying The Martyrs, Brutai, and Harbinger!

You won't find these songs anywhere else!

Hail To The Kings – A Tribute To Avenged Sevenfold

Hail To The Kings tracklisting

And did we mention those other cool free gifts? A giant double-sided poster and a special A5 sticker!

...but that’s not all that’s inside our new issue. We got together some of metal’s biggest names to interview The Prince Of Darkness Himself, Ozzy Osbourne!

For the first time ever, we also got Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory to interview each other, and the results were emotional. Knuckleheads, this is one chat you don’t want to miss! 

We also find out how black metal legends Immortal will continue without Abbath.

We get Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe to dissect their stunning new punk rock album.

Plus there are killer interviews with Tesseract, Bad Wolves, Code Orange, Yob, Fucked & Bound, Children Of Bodom and many, many more. 

