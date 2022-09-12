Arthur Brown covers Pink Floyd's Lucifer Sam

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a cover of Pink Floyd's 1967 track Lucifer Sam, which. you can listen to below. The new version features Steve Hillage on guitar and Deep Purple's Ian Paice on drums.

The track is taken from Brown's upcoming Halloween album Monster's Ball, which will be released through Cleopatra Records on October 21.

“As a prelude to the album launch on October 21 here’s a mysterious track by the enigmatic Syd Barrett," says Brown. "Fernando Perdomo’s bold production, the song’s adventurous structure, and the input of Steve Hillage and Ian Paice make this a delight of spooky fun. Shadows flickered and felines howled as I sang this portrait - Happy Halloween!”

Monster's Ball also features guest appearances from late Nektar frontman Roye Albrighton, Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, Vanilla Fudge's Mark Stein, The Damned's Rat Scabies, The Stooges’ guitarist James Williamson, Nik Turner, Brian Auger and the late Gilli Smyth.

Brown released his most recent studio album, Long Long Road, in June.

Pre-order CD/Vinyl.

Pre-order digital.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Arthur Brown: Monster’s Ball

1. Lucifer Sam feat. Ian Paice & Steve Hillage

2. Screamin' Ball (At Dracula's Hall) feat. Alan Davey

3. I Feel Free feat. James Williamson & Rat Scabies

4. Bucket O' Blood feat. Nik Turner

5. Zombie Yelp feat. Roye Albrighton & Mark Stein

6. Whistlin' Past The Graveyard feat. The Sinclairs

7. Fire feat. James Williamson, Brian Auger & Carmine Appice

8. The Monster Hop feat. Shuggie Otis

9. Curse Of The Hearse

10. Mad Witch

11. The Vampire feat. The Coffin Daggers

12. Late Last Night feat. Steve Hillage, Roye Albrighton, Gilli Smyth & Joel Vandroogenbroeck

BONUS TRACK [CD ONLY]

13. Karn Evil #9 feat. Jordan Rudess