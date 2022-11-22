Arthur Brown announces live dates for Germany and Italy for December

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has announced a short run of live dates in Germany and Italy for December. The dates are in support of Brown's latest studio album, the acclaimed Long Long Road, which was released earlier this year, on Brown's 80th birthday!

"I am thrilled to finally be able to start presenting Long Long Road live on tour, starting with Germany and Italy", enthuses Brown. "There will be more shows coming, so watch this space. Of course, I will also bring those classics in my travel suitcase and a new show to make them shine even more. See you all on the road!"

Brown will play:

Dec 1: GER Jena KuBa

Dec 3: GER Rüsselsheim Das Rind

Dec 4: GER Munich Rote Sonne

Dec 7: ITA Bologna Freakout Club

Dec 8: ITA Rome Init

Dec 9: ITA Torino tbc

Get tickets.

