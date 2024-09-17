Arena, Wobbler, Antimatter and more all lined up for Winter's End 2025

Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival takes place in Chepstow from April 24-27

Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival have announced some details of their 2025 line-up which will be UK prog rockers Arena headline on the Sunday night. Arena are celebrating their 30th anniversary next year and recently announced a UK and European tour.

This year's event will take place at Chepstow's Drill Hall from April 24-27.

Also appearing are Norwegian prog rockers Wobbler, the UK's Antimatter, the former Russian-based folky progger Dikajee, young UK proggers Teiger, in the Prog Magazine Presents slot, as well as Light Damage from Luxembourg and Viper Suop Complex from Malta and Italy's Aerostation (featuring Alex Carpani).

"As usual, we’ve tried to give attendees a little bit of everything, and as well as two prog giants in Wobbler and Arena, we’re particularly pleased to invite back Antimatter, whose stunning performance in 2021 won the Summer’s End audience over and guaranteed we’d invite them back. But the whole lineup so far has a delightfully exotic flavour to it,” says co-organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones.

The Thursday night -pre-show will feature the Camel tribute act Skylines and Skylines another prog tribute band to be announced.

Early Bird three-day and four-day tickets, plus individual tickets for our Thursday night show, are on sale now. These cheaper early bird tickets will be available only until the full lineup is announced shortly.

Get tickets.

