Are Puscifer teasing a new album for 2020?

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan's other band Puscifer are teasing new material – and they're hinting that it could be released in 2020.

A video posted to Instagram featured a brief snippet of what appeared to be new music, accompanied by the words: “Doin Stuff. More details to follow this weekend."

A second video teased more of the same music, with what looks like a spinning album sleeve and the words "Round 2 of The Teasing."

Both posts were accompanied by the hastags #puscifer2020 and #soon.

Puscifer reportedly finished recording the follow-up to 2015's Money Shot earlier this year, originally with plans to release it in 2021. But with Keenan’s touring commitments with Tool temporarily curtailed by the COVID-19 panic, it could mean the album has been brought forward.

Tool drummer Danny Carey recently said that hopes he can get together with his bandmates during the current lockdown to record new music

During a recent webinar for Berklee College Of Music, where he was joined by bandmates Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor, Carey said (via Music Radar): “I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin and I, and Adam.

“Maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.

“I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

