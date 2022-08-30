Arctic Monkeys' new single sounds like a James Bond film theme

Arctic Monkeys have released the jazzy, downbeat There’d Better Be A Mirrorball as the first taste of their forthcoming seventh album, The Car, which is scheduled for release on October 21, via Domino.

The Car is the follow-up to the Sheffield quartet's 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and was produced by James Ford. It was recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and in RAK Studios in London.

Speaking of what fans can expect from the album, frontman Alex Turner told the Big Issue: "On this record [The Car], sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.

“I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”



The good people at Domino Records say that the album, “finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner‘s career”.

Watch the video for There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, directed by Alex Turner, below:

Arctic Monkeys were one of the six headline acts at last weekend's Reading and Leeds festivals.