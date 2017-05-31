ArcTanGent add final bands to 2017 bill

The bill for this year’s ArcTanGent festival is complete with the addition of Ho99o9 and Shitwife, organisers have confirmed.
And they’ve also revealed day splits for the event in Bristol on the weekend of August 17-19, starring TesseracT, Converge, Explosions In The Sky and many others. A clash finder, which helps make sure fans don’t miss their favourite musicians, is live on the event website.
This year’s festival will be the first to feature an acoustic stage, with acts including Her Name Is Calia, Steve Strong and IORA appearing between 11pm and 2am each night.
Booker James Scarlett says: “Ho99o9 and Shitwife are genuinely two of the most mind-blowing live bands I’ve seen this year. Ho99o9 in particular are just something else – they were on the last The Dillinger Escape Plan tour, and more than held their own, which is obviously not an easy task.
“We’re very excited to announce some acoustic sets at ATG. It’ll be a nice alternative to the silent disco. Don’t worry, it won’t be a load of Ed Sheeran and Phil Collins covers either – think acoustic-math-rock and you’re closer to what we’re going for!”
Tickets are on sale now via the festival website, with a £20 reservation option, and a discount available for those who subscribe to the event newsletter.
ArcTanGent 2017 lineup
Explosions in the Sky
TesseracT
Converge
Sikth
Russian Circles
Boris
God Is An Astronaut
Defeater
Future of the Left
Nordic Giants
Jambinai
Heck
Gallops
Totorro
Devil Sold His Soul
TTNG
Tricot
Listener
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
sleepmakeswaves
Tall Ships
Employed to Serve
Bossk
Hark
OHHMS
The Physics House Band
Strobes
Brutus
Stearica
Hemelbestormer
Lost in Kiev
Hikes
Right Hand Left Hand
HCBP
Future Horizons
Boss Keloid
Pijn
Gilmore Trail
itoldyouiwouldeatyou
Frontierer
Wot Gorilla?
GUG
Living Body
Jardín de la Croix
Thought Forms
USA Nails
VOLA
Alpha Male Tea Party
Town Portal
Bearded Youth Quest
Vasudeva
FALL OF MESSIAH
Waking Aida
Spectres
The St. Pierre Snake Invasion
LICE
Poisonous Birds
Hoggs Bison
Landscapes
Madilan
Chiyoda Ku
You Break, You Buy
worriedaboutsatan
Britney
a-tota-so
He Was Eaten By Owls
Toska
Halo Tora
The Evil Usses
Irk
Nitkowski
Death Pedals
Real Terms