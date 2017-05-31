ArcTanGent add final bands to 2017 bill

The bill for this year’s ArcTanGent festival is complete with the addition of Ho99o9 and Shitwife, organisers have confirmed.

And they’ve also revealed day splits for the event in Bristol on the weekend of August 17-19, starring TesseracT, Converge, Explosions In The Sky and many others. A clash finder, which helps make sure fans don’t miss their favourite musicians, is live on the event website.

This year’s festival will be the first to feature an acoustic stage, with acts including Her Name Is Calia, Steve Strong and IORA appearing between 11pm and 2am each night.

Booker James Scarlett says: “Ho99o9 and Shitwife are genuinely two of the most mind-blowing live bands I’ve seen this year. Ho99o9 in particular are just something else – they were on the last The Dillinger Escape Plan tour, and more than held their own, which is obviously not an easy task.

“We’re very excited to announce some acoustic sets at ATG. It’ll be a nice alternative to the silent disco. Don’t worry, it won’t be a load of Ed Sheeran and Phil Collins covers either – think acoustic-math-rock and you’re closer to what we’re going for!”

Tickets are on sale now via the festival website, with a £20 reservation option, and a discount available for those who subscribe to the event newsletter.

ArcTanGent 2017 lineup

Explosions in the Sky

TesseracT

Converge

Sikth

Russian Circles

Boris

God Is An Astronaut

Defeater

Future of the Left

Nordic Giants

Jambinai

Heck

Gallops

Totorro

Devil Sold His Soul

TTNG

Tricot

Listener

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

sleepmakeswaves

Tall Ships

Employed to Serve

Bossk

Hark

OHHMS

The Physics House Band

Strobes

Brutus

Stearica

Hemelbestormer

Lost in Kiev

Hikes

Right Hand Left Hand

HCBP

Future Horizons

Boss Keloid

Pijn

Gilmore Trail

itoldyouiwouldeatyou

Frontierer

Wot Gorilla?

GUG

Living Body

Jardín de la Croix

Thought Forms

USA Nails

VOLA

Alpha Male Tea Party

Town Portal

Bearded Youth Quest

Vasudeva

FALL OF MESSIAH

Waking Aida

Spectres

The St. Pierre Snake Invasion

LICE

Poisonous Birds

Hoggs Bison

Landscapes

Madilan

Chiyoda Ku

You Break, You Buy

worriedaboutsatan

Britney

a-tota-so

He Was Eaten By Owls

Toska

Halo Tora

The Evil Usses

Irk

Nitkowski

Death Pedals

Real Terms

ArcTanGent Festival 2016 live review - Somerset