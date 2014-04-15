Arch Enemy pay a visit to the Metal Hammer Radio Show

Forget the mid-week blues, it's a four-day week! So you're basically given the all-clear to crack open a few beers tonight and tune in to the Metal Hammer Radio Show on Team Rock Radio.

Joining us in the studio tonight are the melodic death metal titans Arch Enemy, who are gearing up to release new album War Eternal in June. We’ll also be playing a brand new track from Sacred Reich, a worldwide exclusive from Krokodil, and a load of great tunes from likes of Toxic Holocaust, Avatar, Gus G, Kyng, Tesseract and Red Fang.

But that’s not all! We’ll also be talking about technology and HOW TERRIFYING IT IS! Well… sort of. With the Heartbleed bug taking a big digital dump on seemingly every single website and threatening to take civilisation back to the dark ages, we’re asking – when was the last time technology really turned on you? We’ve got a Tamagotchi that still won’t talk to us.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.