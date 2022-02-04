Arch Enemy drop mammoth new single Handshake With Hell

Melodic death metallers Arch Enemy have returned with the mighty new single, Handshake With Hell. The track is lifted from their forthcoming album, Deceivers, which is scheduled to arrive on July 29 via Century Media Records.

Accompanying the new release is a video directed by Patric Ullaeus, which you can watch below. Handshake With Hell follows the previously-shared singles Deceiver, Deceiver and House of Mirrors.

Exclusively speaking with Metal Hammer, vocalist Alissa White‑Gluz says, "Handshake with Hell is a song that took a few twists and turns while I was arranging and writing vocals for it. I got this really classic vibe from the verse riff and really felt that this would be an opportunity to showcase some clean vocals.

"The structure of the song is not very traditional so I explored a variety of approaches to complement and not overwhelm the instruments of the song. I think the result is really catchy and interesting and seems to be a favourite so far!"

Explaining the creative process behind new album Deceivers, she continues, "Getting fully in 'the zone' is the most any artist can hope for when starting to create something new. When Arch Enemy gets together we really draw off of each other and it’s incredibly inspiring.

"To make Deceivers it took a lot of travel, uncertainty and risk that wasn’t a reality when making Will To Power. In the end, I think that helped fuel the extreme dynamics of the album. We all had 3 more years of touring together under our belts since the last album, plus a year of pandemic isolation – safe to say we had a few more things to unleash in our writing.

"I think its a very diverse album that will please long-time Arch Enemy devotees as well as intrigue new listeners and so far this has proven to be true with the success of first two singles, Deceiver, Deceiver and House of Mirrors. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this album in it’s entirety."

In other news, Arch Enemy are to hit the road for a massive year of touring, starting from April 16 in Tempe, Arizona.

Watch the video for Handshake With Hell below and pre-order Deceivers now.

Deceivers tracklist:

1. Handshake With Hell

2. Deceiver, Deceiver

3. In The Eye Of The Storm

4. The Watcher

5. Poisoned Arrow

6. Sunset Over The Empire

7. House Of Mirrors

8. Spreading Black Wings

9. Mourning Star

10. One Last Time

11. Exiled From Earth