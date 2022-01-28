Arch Enemy announce eleventh studio album Deceivers

Arch Enemy will release their eleventh studio album, Deceivers, on July 29 via Century Media, and guitarist Michael Amott promises that the 11-track album is “Arch Enemy at full speed and power!”

The Swedes have already released two singles from the follow-up to 2017’s Will To Power, Deceiver, Deceiver and House Of Mirrors, and a third single, the album’s opening track, Handshake With Hell, will emerge on February 4.

Speaking about the upcoming album, Amott says, “Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our eleventh studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.



“It is without a doubt always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it’s really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating Deceivers was no different, once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two – while retaining all the signature elements of the band.”



“When Arch Enemy gets together we really draw off of each other and it’s incredibly inspiring,” vocalist Alissa White-Gluz adds. “To make Deceivers it took a lot of travel, uncertainty and risk that wasn’t a reality when making Will to Power. In the end, I think that helped fuel the extreme dynamics of the album. We all had three more years of touring together under our belts since the last album, plus a year of pandemic isolation - safe to say we had a few more things to unleash in our writing. I think its a very diverse album that will please long-time Arch Enemy devotees as well as intrigue new listeners… I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this album.”

(Image credit: Century Media)

The album tracklist is as follows:



1. Handshake With Hell

2. Deceiver, Deceiver

3. In The Eye Of The Storm

4. The Watcher

5. Poisoned Arrow

6. Sunset Over The Empire

7. House Of Mirrors

8. Spreading Black Wings

9. Mourning Star

10. One Last Time

11. Exiled From Earth

The band will kick off an extensive year of touring in Tempe, Arizona on April 16, when they join Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Others on The North American Siege 2022 tour.