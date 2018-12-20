Arch Enemy detail new album Covered In Blood

Last month, Arch Enemy revealed they would release an album of cover versions in early 2019.

It’s titled Covered In Blood and will launch on January 18 via Century Media.

The band previously revealed the cover art – but they’ve now confirmed the record will feature their take on 24 tracks by artists including Megadeth, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Scorpions and Kiss.

In addition to the music, Covered In Blood will also feature liner notes about the collection of songs by Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott, while the cover art was created by Costin Chioreanu who has previously worked with artists including At The Gates and Ghost. All tracks were remastered for vinyl and CD releases.

Covered In Blood opens with Arch Enemy’s take on Tears For Fears’ Shout, which recently featured on the b-side of the band’s limited edition 7-inch single Reason To Believe.

Listen to a stream of the track below.

Arch Enemy: Covered In Blood

1. Shout - Tears For Fears

2. Back To Back - Pretty Maids

3. Shadow On The Wall - Mike Oldfield

4. Breaking The Law - Judas Priest

5. Nitrad - Moderat Likvidation

6. When The Innocent Die - Anti-Cimex

7. Warsystem - Skitslickers

8. Armed Revolution - Skitslickers

9. Spräckta Snutskallar - Skitslickers

10. The Leader (Of The Fuckin’ Assholes) - Skitslickers

11. City Baby Attacked By Rats - G.B.H.

12. Warning - Discharge

13. The Zoo - Scorpions

14. Wings Of Tomorrow - Europe

15. The Oath - Kiss

16. The Book Of Heavy Metal - Dream Evil

17. Walk In The Shadows - Queensryche

18. Incarnated Solvent Abuse - Carcass

19. Kill With Power - Manowar

20. Symphony Of Destruction - Megadeth

21. Aces High - Iron Maiden

22. Scream Of Anger - Europe

23. Starbreaker - Judas Priest

24. The Ides Of March - Iron Maiden