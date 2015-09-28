Arch Enemy bring back Liiva and Amott

Swedish melodic death metal outfit Arch Enemy will reunite with its founding members at Japan’s Loud Park festival on October 10.

The band say: “We’re very excited about returning to Japan next month for a performance at the 10th anniversary of the Loud Park festival. We will be bringing two very special guests…original Arch Enemy members Johan Liiva and Christopher Amott.”

Vocalist Liiva left the group in 2000 and was replaced by German singer Angela Gossow, who stepped aside in 2013 to become the band’s business manager while Alissa White-Gluz – formerly of The Agonist – took over vocal duties.

Guitarist Amott has been in and out of the Arch Enemy lineup a few times through the years. He left in 2005, returned in 2007, and exited again in 2012. Amott assisted the band during their 2014 North American tour when axeman Nick Cordle left, eventually replaced being by former Nevermore player Jeff Loomis late last year.

The band are continuing to tour in support of their ninth album, 2014’s War Eternal, which has spawned videos for the title track, You Will Know My Name, As The Pages Burn, No More Regrets, Stolen Life and Avalanche.

Following their appearance at Loud Park, Arch Enemy will launch a winter European tour in Greece in November.