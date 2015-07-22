Arch Enemy issue arty Avalanche promo

Arch Enemy have released an ‘illustration’ video for their track Avalanche.

The song is taken from their ninth album War Eternal. It’s their first record to feature vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, who replaced Angela Gossow. The video for Avalanche features illustrations by artist Felix Laflamme.

Arch Enemy have also revealed a limited-edition run of War Eternal LPs in a black and blue splatter design. Only 500 have been made and will be sold on the upcoming Summer Slaughter tour, which the band is headlining.

Also on the bill are Cattle Decapitation, Obscura, The Acacia Strain, Veil Of Maya, Born Of Osiris, After The Burial and Beyond Creation.

SUMMER SLAUGHTER TOUR 2015

Jul 28: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Jul 30: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

Jul 31: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Aug 01: Joliet Mojoes, IL

Aug 02: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Aug 03: Columbus Northland Performing Arts Centre, OH

Aug 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Aug 06: Hamilton Club 77, ON

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy MTL, QC

Aug 08: Worcester Palladium, MA

Aug 09: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Aug 12: New York Webster Hall, NY

Aug 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Aug 14: Richmond Gwar-B-Q Fest, VA

Aug 15: Knoxville The International, TN

Aug 17: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Aug 18: Austin Empire Control Room & Garage, TX

Aug 20: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Aug 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Aug 22: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Aug 23: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Aug 24: Loas Angeles Regent Theater, CA