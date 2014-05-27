EXCLUSIVE: Arch Enemy – You Will Know My Name

Before Arch Enemy unleash their first album with Alissa White-Gluz is released 9th June in the UK (reviewed in the new issue of Metal Hammer), we're streaming the new video for new single You Will Know My Name.

You Will Know My Name

Much has been said about Arch Enemy following their split with Angela Gossow, but with a new dawn rising for AE with new frontwoman Alissa, War Eternal more than holds up to scrutiny. And with the monstrous hook on You Will Know My Name, the future of the band is in safe hands.

Check out our full interview with Arch Enemy about their rebirth in the new issue of Metal Hammer.

The band are on tour supporting Kreator this December. Catch them at one of the dates below:

16th December: Institute, Birmingham, UK

17th December: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

18th December: The Forum, London, UK

19th December: Academy, Manchester, UK

20th December: Academy. Dublin, Ireland

21st December: QMU, Glasgow, UK

22th December: O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK