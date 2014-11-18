Arch Enemy hire guitarist Loomis

Arch Enemy have hired Jeff Loomis as their new guitarist – replacing the outgoing Nick Cordle.

The former Nevermore man joins the Swedish group ahead of their European tour, which kicks off on November 26.

Loomis says: ”I’m very excited to be playing with Arch Enemy. Michael Amott and I have stayed in contact over the years since we toured together when I was playing in Nevermore.

“Not only do I admire his guitar playing and songwriting, but I also consider him a close friend. To be able to share the stage with Michael, Sharlee, Daniel and Alissa is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Arch Enemy have been on the road in support of recent album War Eternal. They moved quickly to replace Cordle, who is leaving to work on other projects.

Cordle says: “With War Eternal I believe we wrote an album together which will stand the test of time, and I wish them well for the future.”

Loomis is unable to join the band for the last few shows of their US tour, so Cordle’s place will be filled temporarily by Michael Amott’s brother Christopher – who was a founding member of Arch Enemy.

Michael Amott says: ”We all wish Nick the very best in his new endeavors and we are sure that you will hear much more from him. We’re also super grateful to my brother Christopher for stepping in to finish the current American tour.

”The prospect of working with Jeff Loomis moving forward is truly awesome. Jeff is one of the best guitar players in the metal world in my opinion, as well as being a long time friend. I look forward to tearing it up on stages around the world together as we continue on the War Eternal’ touring cycle throughout all next year and beyond.”

Dec 16: Institute Birmingham

Dec 17: O2 Academy Bristol

Dec 18: The Forum London

Dec 19: Academy Manchester

Dec 20: Academy Dublin

Dec 21: QMU Glasgow

Dec 22: O2 Academy Newcastle