"Prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem!" Arch Enemy announce North American tour

Melodic death metal heroes Arch Enemy have announced a North American tour to take place next Spring - and they're bringing a pretty stacked support bill with them.

"We can't wait to reconnect with our amazing North American fans this spring," says the band's founding guitarist Michael Amott. "We're bringing Fit For An Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile along for the ride. Prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem. See you soon!"

The impressive 25-date trek will kick off on April 14 in San Diego, California at the Observatory North Park before heading across the West Coast, through Canada and back into the United States, popping up into East Canada before finishing up back in the States and wrapping up at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 18. See the full set of dates below.

Arch Enemy are set for a busy 2025 with that North American run, a European tour in the Autumn and a brand new studio album, Blood Dynasty, landing March 28 via Century Media.

April 14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

April 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

April 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

April 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

April 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

April 20 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

April 22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

April 23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

April 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

April 26 - Denver, CO - Summit

April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 29 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

April 30 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 02 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

May 03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

May 06 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 08 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia*

May 09 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 10 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

May 11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple**

May 13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground***

May 15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville**

May 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade***

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest**



* Fit For An Autopsy replaced by Martyr

** Festival appearance

***No Baest