Arch Enemy will tour the UK and Europe next year and they're bringing a stacked support bill with them

Melodic death metal heavyweights Arch Enemy only recently wrapped up a banger of a European tour alongside Swedish chums In Flames and Soilwork, but they've already plotted another headline trek for 2025, and they're bringing a stacked support bill with them.

Joining the five-piece on shows in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Belgium, Czechia and more are folk metal veterans Amorphis and Eluveitie, plus fast-rising US death metallers Gatecreeper.

“Only three weeks after wrapping up our most successful European tour to date, we’re ecstatic to share details of the Arch Enemy 2025 tour!" says Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. "Can’t wait to bring the heat with Amorphis, Eluveitie and Gatecreeper supporting us on this one!”

See all dates for the tour below, with tickets going onsale this Friday, November 29, via myticket.co.uk . Arch Enemy's brand-spanking-new studio album, Blood Dynasty, will arrive on March 28 via Century Media.

Oct 10: Stuttgart (DE) - Schleyerhalle

Oct 11: Frankfurt am Main (DE) - Jahrhunderthalle

Oct 12: Munich (DE) - Zenith

Oct 14: Budapest (HU) - Barba Negra

Oct 15: Vienna (AT) - Gasometer

Oct 17: Berlin (DE) - Columbiahalle

Oc 18: Prague (CZ) - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Oct 19: Gliwice (PL) - PreZero Arena Gliwice

Oct 21: Zurich (CH) - The Hall

Oct 22: Milan (IT) - Alcatraz

Oct 23: Lyon (FR) - Radiant-Bellevue

Oct 25: Madrid (ES) - Vistalegre

Oct 27: Paris (FR) - Zenith

Oct 28: Amsterdam (NL) - AFAS Live

Oct 30: Wolverhampton (UK) - Civic Hall

Oct 31: Manchester (UK) - O2 Apollo

Nov 1: London (UK) - Eventim Apollo

Nov 3: Esch sur Alzette (LU) - Rockhal

Nov 4: Brussels (BE) - Ancienne Belgique

Nov 5: Leipzig (DE) - Haus Auensee

Nov 7: Gothenburg (SE) - Partille Arena

Nov 8: Stockholm (SE) - Annexet

Nov 10: Helsinki (FI) - Ice Hall

Nov 12: Oslo (NO) - Sentrum Scene

Nov 13: Copenhagen (DK) - Poolen

Nov 14: Hannover (DE) - Swiss Life Hall

Nov 15: Duesseldorf (DE) - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Arch Enemy on War Eternal turning 10 | Metal Hammer - YouTube Watch On