Arch Enemy will tour the UK and Europe next year and they're bringing a stacked support bill with them

Melodic death metal heavyweights Arch Enemy only recently wrapped up a banger of a European tour alongside Swedish chums In Flames and Soilwork, but they've already plotted another headline trek for 2025, and they're bringing a stacked support bill with them.
Joining the five-piece on shows in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Belgium, Czechia and more are folk metal veterans Amorphis and Eluveitie, plus fast-rising US death metallers Gatecreeper.
“Only three weeks after wrapping up our most successful European tour to date, we’re ecstatic to share details of the Arch Enemy 2025 tour!" says Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. "Can’t wait to bring the heat with Amorphis, Eluveitie and Gatecreeper supporting us on this one!”
See all dates for the tour below, with tickets going onsale this Friday, November 29, via myticket.co.uk. Arch Enemy's brand-spanking-new studio album, Blood Dynasty, will arrive on March 28 via Century Media.
Arch Enemy UK and European tour dates 2025
Oct 10: Stuttgart (DE) - Schleyerhalle
Oct 11: Frankfurt am Main (DE) - Jahrhunderthalle
Oct 12: Munich (DE) - Zenith
Oct 14: Budapest (HU) - Barba Negra
Oct 15: Vienna (AT) - Gasometer
Oct 17: Berlin (DE) - Columbiahalle
Oc 18: Prague (CZ) - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Oct 19: Gliwice (PL) - PreZero Arena Gliwice
Oct 21: Zurich (CH) - The Hall
Oct 22: Milan (IT) - Alcatraz
Oct 23: Lyon (FR) - Radiant-Bellevue
Oct 25: Madrid (ES) - Vistalegre
Oct 27: Paris (FR) - Zenith
Oct 28: Amsterdam (NL) - AFAS Live
Oct 30: Wolverhampton (UK) - Civic Hall
Oct 31: Manchester (UK) - O2 Apollo
Nov 1: London (UK) - Eventim Apollo
Nov 3: Esch sur Alzette (LU) - Rockhal
Nov 4: Brussels (BE) - Ancienne Belgique
Nov 5: Leipzig (DE) - Haus Auensee
Nov 7: Gothenburg (SE) - Partille Arena
Nov 8: Stockholm (SE) - Annexet
Nov 10: Helsinki (FI) - Ice Hall
Nov 12: Oslo (NO) - Sentrum Scene
Nov 13: Copenhagen (DK) - Poolen
Nov 14: Hannover (DE) - Swiss Life Hall
Nov 15: Duesseldorf (DE) - Mitsubishi Electric Hall