Arcane Roots to take a break after next tour

Arcane Roots have announced they're taking a break following their forthcoming live dates in support of their new EP Landslide.

In a statement on their Facebook page the band state:

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the end of this chapter of Arcane Roots.

Over the last 12 years, we have achieved more than we could have ever dreamed of and seen more of the world than we could have ever known. The smiles & voices of each of our fans from all over the world have been such an incredible source of light for us, that I don’t think we could ever truly impart the gratitude we have for all of your love & support over the years. Thank you. Always.

Thank you to everyone in our team & those who ever pulled their sleeves up for us, you were our backbone and we will never, ever forget all that you gave us.

Now, it is time for us to look inwards and take on new long term projects and begin to fully realise the hopes, dreams & ambitions we have for our own lives & careers.

We hope you’ll join us for some very special evenings in October,

All our love,

Andrew, Jack & Ada

The band's most recent album, Melancholia Hymns, was released to wide acclaim, reaching No. 14 in the Prog writers' Albums Of The Year and reaching Np. 56 in the UK album charts. More recently the band had begun exploring their more electronic side, as on the new EP, and appearing at Space Rocks in April.

The band will be touring the UK in October.