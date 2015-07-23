Arcane Roots tease 2nd album

Arcane Roots have begun teasing the follow-up to 2012 debut Blood & Chemistry.

They’ve released a 20-second video entitled “If Nothing Breaks…” accompanied by the hashtag #INBNM.

No more details have been released as yet – but detailed information is expected next week.

Co-founding drummer Daryl Atkins last month announced he wouldn’t be playing with the band any longer, saying: “Due to unfortunate circumstances I’ve had to make the very difficult decision that it’s not in my best interests to carry on touring.”

He added: “I’m still part of Arcane Roots, just working in the shadows rather than in the bright lights.”

His replacement is yet to be announced.