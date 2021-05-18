Apple AirPods Pro are on sale right now with 24% off the RRP

If you’ve been waiting for a deal on the Apple AirPods Pro, then now might be a good time as Amazon have decided to slash the price by 24%, knocking the cost down from £249 to £189.98 – that’s a thoroughly decent saving of £59.02.

The ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro sit proudly in our guide to the best in-ear headphones and earbuds – and with good reason. The sound quality is awesome, they look the business thanks to – thankfully – shorter stems than previous versions – and they're sweat and water resistant thanks to IPX4 tech.

In Louder’s review, we said: “As well as looking better, the AirPods Pro are more comfortable than the cheaper versions. This is partly down to the internal tapers that conform to the shape of your ears, but also because Apple has provided soft silicone tips this time around – and with three different sizes in the package, it's likely that you'll find one that fits just right.”

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so best be quick to grab the Apple AirPods Pro at this neat price.