Anvil announce US tour and confirm work has started on 20th album

published

Metal veterans Anvil announce 26-date US tour and say they're getting started on new album, with 13 tracks in the works

Canadian metal veterans Anvil have announced a 26-date US tour and confirmed they've started work on their 20th album.

The band say they have written 13 tracks for the upcoming follow-up to last year's Impact Is Imminent. In a post on their official Facebook page, they say: "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil."

The tour kicks off in Rhode Island at the end of March. Anvil will be supported by Midnite Hellion for the duration of the run.

Anvil'c career was given a boost by the release of 2009 documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil. The Emmy-winning film was hailed as one of the greatest rock documentaries ever produced. Last year, it was released in cinemas again.

Anvil 2023 US tour

31 Mar: Alchemy, Providence, RI
01 Apr: Middle East Upstairs, Cambridge, MA
02 Apr: Geno’s Rock Club, Portland,  ME
04 Apr: Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT
05 Apr: Sellersville Theater, Sellersville, PA
06 Apr: Empire Live, Albany, NY
07 Apr: Crossroads, Garwood, NJ
08 Apr: Saint Vitus Bar, Brooklyn, NY
13 Apr: Ottobar, Baltimore, MD
14 Apr: Richmond Music Hall, Richmond, VA
15 Apr: Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern, Wilmington, NC
16 Apr: New Brookland Tavern, West Columbia, SC
20 Apr: Jack Rabbits, Jacksonville, FL
21 Apr: Respectable Street, West Palm Beach, FL
22 Apr: The Conduit, Orlando, FL
23 Apr: Loosey’s, Gainesville, FL
27 Apr: Secret Group, Houston, TX
28 Apr: Club Dada, Dallas, TX
29 Apr: Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX
04 May: The Vanguard, Tulsa, OK
05 May: Barleycorn’s, Wichita, KS
06 May: Lefty’s Live Music, Des Moines, IA
07 May: Crucible, Madison, WI
11 May: Red Flag, St. Louis, MO
12 May: Legends Bar & Venue, Cincinnati, OH
13 May: Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

