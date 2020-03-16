Anubis discuss new album Homeless in video

Australian prog rockers Anubis discuss their latest album Homeless in a brand new video. A concept album looking at the individual's take on the world in 2020, from technological advancement to poverty, populism to the environment and beyond, the he album features two sides of continuous music spread over nine songs.

“This album feels very alive to me, it’s more urgent than we’ve been, it’s much more collaborative than some of our earlier ones were," keyboard player and vocalist David Eaton tells Prog. It’s the best Rob has ever sounded, I think. Steve is playing out of his skin and trying out ideas like playing a concert tom kit. Ant is absolutely on fire throughout and Dean and Doug cover so much sonic ground between them. I’ve certainly tried to incorporate new colours for us that brings it - I’d hope - into a more contemporary light.”

The Australian sextet discuss the new album in a brand new video which you can watch in full below.