Anubis announce remixed reissue of 230503 debut

Australian prog rockers Anubis have released a newly remixed and extended version of their 2009 debut album 230503, which finally adds the 23-minute long The Life Not Taken, which was left off the original recording.

230503 was recorded before Anubis had become the band they are today, much of the recording done by the founding members and songwriters Robert James Moulding and David Eaton and the band have always felt the sound of the record could be drastically improved upon.

“During our first lockdown period, Steve re-recorded all his drums for the album - as the original drum tracks were much of the source of the issue, as well as recording the two ‘lost’ pieces from the original record and the rest of the music recorded was cleaned up with nearly 15 years of advances in digital audio technology - the result is 230503 as we wish you could have heard it originally," explains keyboard player David Eaton.

“Initially the plan was to open the record with a 25 minute piece - The Life Not Taken which was split up to make The Deepest Wound, Leaving Here Tonight and Breaking Water," adds singer and guitarist Robert James Moulding. "This piece was re-recorded by the band from scratch, along with the album’s originally intended epilogue - Technicolour Afterlife. These pieces are now available on the bonus CD along with many live versions of the songs through the years.”

The new reissue comes with additional unseen period artwork by cover designer Matthew Buttsworth as well as live and studio photography lovingly curated and designed into a 2CD media book by Anubis’ long-term collaborator and graphic artist, Tim Neill.

230503 will be released both digitally and on a special limited edition 2CD media book. The album is available now from Anubis’ Bandcamp page and shortly from Just For Kicks Music.

(Image credit: Just For Kicks Music)

Anubis: 230305

CD1 - 230503 (2020 Mix)

1. The Deepest Wound

2. Leaving Here Tonight

3. Breaking Water

4. Waterfall

5. Anonymity

6. The Bond of Mutual Distrust

7. The Doctor

8. Flying/Falling

9. The Collapse

10. Disinfected and Abused

CD2

1. The Life not Taken (2020 recording)

i. Old Pain, New Wounds

ii. The Deepest Wound

iii. Circular Roads with Straight Lines

iv. Leaving Here Tonight

v. Worlds Apart

vi. Breaking Water

2. Waterfall (Live in Camden, 2012)

3. Anonymity (Live in Sydney, 2010)

4. The Bond of Mutual Distrust (Live in Camden, 2012)

5. The Collapse (Live in Camden, 2012)

6. Disinfected and Abused (Live in Nieuwerkerk, 2018)

7. Technicolour Afterlife (2020 studio recording)