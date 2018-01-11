Antimatter To Release New Album In Autumn

Liverpoool based dark prog rock band Antimatter have announced they will release their latest album, Black Market Enlightenment, in the Autumn.

Writing on the band’s Facebook page, mainman Mick Moss said the new album, the band’s seventh full-length album is one of the most personal albums he’s ever created.

“The album is about my own correlation (back in the early-mid 90’s) between spirituality, and using LSD and marijuana as entheogens,” says Moss. “Use which, when done sparsely and with respect, can be completely safe and enlightening. However, my own use quickly became habitual and toxic, the result of which, after half a decade, led me somewhere other than enlightenment. The lowest point being diagnosed with psychosis and suffering from derealisation and daily panic attacks. Some spiritual quest… The album also explores, amongst other topics, the nature of addiction and the loneliness of spirituality amongst depressingly unspiritual beings. This is one of the most personal albums I have written, and I’ve had the pleasure during 2017 of taking time from touring, and bringing these songs into the world.”

Regular updates will be posted on the band’s Instagram page which can be found here. Antimatter will play this year’s Night Of The Prog festival at Loreley in Germany on Friday June 13.