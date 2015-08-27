Antimatter issue Black Eyed Man stream

Antimatter have premiered their track Black Eyed Man with Prog.

It’s taken from sixth album The Judas Table, to be released on October 9 – and mainman Mick Moss believes anyone who’s ever suffered betrayal will relate to his latest work.

Moss says: “I gathered together the various personalities of the people whose callous, disrespectful, backstabbing actions caused me countless wasted years of depression.

“For years I thought the problem was with me. I was always open and tried my best – but I was used and betrayed many times. This led me to believe I was worthless and must have deserved it.”

But he thinks differently now. “I realise the problem was with the psychologically soulless people who treated me that way due to their nature, not mine,” he asserts.

The Judas Table is available for pre-order.

Tracklist

01. Black Eyed Man 02. Killer 03. Comrades 04. Stillborn Empires 05. Little Piggy 06. Hole 07. Can Of Worms 08. Integrity 09. The Judas Table 10. Goodbye